Gujjar mahapanchayat to protest against ST status to Paharis on December 3

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 28

The Gujjar community of Jammu and Kashmir is set to organise a mahapanchayat on December 3 against the Bill proposing Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari people of the UT.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July. The Paharis community had been fighting for the ST status for many years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in October last year assured ST status to Paharis. The Bill has not been passed so far.

Now the nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities have once again raised the banner against the central government against granting ST status to Paharis. The step is being seen to pressurise the government ahead of crucial Lok Sabha polls next year. Gujjars and Bakerwals are among some other communities which enjoy the ST status.

All J&K Gujjar-Bakerwal Organisation’s Coordination Committee has invited the members of the nomadic community for mahapanchayat on December 3 at the JDA ground near Rail Head Complex, Jammu. Thousands of community members are expected to take part in the event.

Cordination committee convenor Anwar Choudhary said on the issue of granting ST status to the Paharis, there is disenchantment among the ST people of not only J&K, but the entire country, particularly the Gujjar community. He said the move to grant ST status to Paharis may have some bad consequences for the Gujjar society, which can result even in “social disturbance”.

Bashir Ahmed Noon, another member of the committee, claimed that though the Forest Rights Act 2006 has been promised to be implemented in J&K vis-à-vis the ST people, the same has not been implemented on the ground.

“The UT Government has been promising to allot five marlas of land to the landless people of J&K but has ignored that Gujjar and Bakerwals having flocks of hundreds of cattle cannot be given mere five marlas of land. The administration should make a suitable permanent settlement plan for the nomads,” said Noon.

Jameel Choudhary, a representative of Dhodi Gujjar Community said the government should drop the idea of granting ST status to the Paharis. “They do not deserve to be included in the list. This is being done to dilute and make meaningless the ST status of Gujjars and Bakerwals of J&K,” he said. Choudhary said the issue will have political consequences for the government.

#Jammu #Kashmir