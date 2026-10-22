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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Gujjars migrate to plains for winter, police step up anti-terror vigil in higher reaches

Gujjars migrate to plains for winter, police step up anti-terror vigil in higher reaches

Cops aim to prevent terrorists from exploiting deserted ‘dhoks’ or temporary shelters used by the nomads

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Arjun Sharma
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A policeman checks a dhok in Ramban district.
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With nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities beginning their seasonal migration from the higher reaches of Jammu division to the plains ahead of winter, the J&K Police have intensified surveillance and sanitisation operations to prevent terrorists from exploiting deserted ‘dhoks’ or temporary shelters used by the nomads.

As temperatures begin to fall, members of these communities move with their livestock to the plains in search of warmer conditions and better pastures. Their seasonal migration back to the upper reaches usually begins in April and May, when they return to the dhoks left unoccupied during the winter months.

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The security agencies have stepped up anti-militancy operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas of Ramban, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and other districts from where the nomads have left for plains.

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An official said the Ramban Police had intensified security measures in the district’s higher reaches. “As part of its continued efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and security, the Special Operations Group (SOG), Ramban, conducted anti-militancy operations in the Gool area of Ramban,” the official said.

The operations were followed by dhok sanitisation, short-range patrolling (SRP) and area domination exercises to strengthen surveillance, secure vulnerable locations and maintain a heightened state of alert.

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The official said the measures were aimed at preventing militant activities, maintaining situational awareness and ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Security forces have, in the past, found Pakistani terrorists using dhoks as hideouts in different parts of the region. In February this year, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the mountainous Kishtwar district. The terrorists were reportedly hiding inside a dhok when security personnel received intelligence inputs about their presence.

Security agencies suspect that small groups of Pakistani terrorists may be operating in the forested areas of the Jammu region, moving between locations to evade security forces.

The J&K Police and the Army have intensified counter-terror operations in deep forest areas to track down suspected militants and prevent them from using remote shelters and difficult terrain as safe havens.

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