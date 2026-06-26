Gulmarg gondola reopens after month-long shutdown following technical snag

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah oversaw the official reopening of the Gulmarg Gondola, marking the full restoration of one of the country's most popular tourist attractions after extensive repairs, maintenance and safety inspections.

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The service had been shut since May 25, when a technical snag halted Gondola operations, leaving more than 300 tourists and local guides stranded mid-air. A massive rescue operation involving the Army, Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), volunteers and cable car staff was launched to safely evacuate all passengers.

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During his visit, the Chief Minister took a ride to Phase-I at Kongdoori and personally inspected the restored system. Officials of the J&K Cable Car Corporation briefed him on the repair work carried out after the malfunction, including the replacement of the gearbox, and informed him about the comprehensive safety audits conducted before the service was cleared for public use.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said the government deliberately avoided rushing the reopening process and ensured that all safety concerns were addressed. “The interim report has been received. Services have resumed only after the original manufacturer certified the maintenance and repair works and completed the necessary inspections,” he said.

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Expressing appreciation for the dedication of the corporation staff and rescue teams, Abdullah lauded their round-the-clock efforts in restoring the service and safely evacuating stranded passengers during the May incident.

To recognise their contribution, he announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for officials, crew members and personnel involved in the swift rescue and relief operations.

Officials said tourists can now book Gondola rides through the corporation’s official online portal.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Government constituted a high-level committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the malfunction on May 25. The five-member panel was tasked with submitting its findings and recommendations to the Tourism Department within 10 days. However, the report has not yet been made public.

Commenting on tourist arrivals, Abdullah said Gulmarg continued to attract visitors despite the closure of the Gondola service.

“We were concerned that tourists might stay away because the Gondola was not operational, but that did not happen. Tourism continued to flourish, and we expect visitor numbers to increase further now that the service has resumed,” he said.