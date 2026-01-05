Gulmarg records minus 8.8 as sub-zero temperature grips Kashmir

Gulmarg tourist resort recorded the coldest night of this winter as mercury flipped nearly nine degrees below freezing point, officials said here on Monday.

Advertisement

The popular ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.8°C after receiving another spell of snowfall on Sunday, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said the minimum temperature in Gulmarg for the past two nights was minus 6.5°C. In Srinagar, the minimum temperature dipped slightly to minus 3.6°C on Sunday night, compared to minus 3.2°C on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8°C. Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the minimum settling at minus 2.0°C, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.2°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 1.8°C.

The region is currently in the midst of ‘Chilla-e-Kalan’, the 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point.

Advertisement

During this period, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well. However, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rains or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6.