Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Gulmarg to become centre of excellence for winter games, says Sports Minister

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya with J&K CM Omar Abdullah felicitate the Himachal Pradesh team at the 5th edition of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg on Wednesday. PTI
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday assured full support from the Central Government in developing Gulmarg as a centre of excellence for winter sports. Mandaviya was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 5th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) in Gulmarg.

While addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said the government would consider establishing Gulmarg as a winter sports hub. “When I was coming here, my joint secretary told me that we can make Gulmarg a centre of excellence for winter sports. We will think positively about it,” he remarked, signaling the Centre’s commitment to the region’s sports sector.

Mandaviya, who was the chief guest at the event, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games. “Finally, the 5th Khelo India Winter Games were held smoothly,” he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in his address, expressed delight at the successful completion of the event, despite challenges posed by dry weather conditions in January and February. “Over the past four years, KIWG has been conducted with great enthusiasm. However, this year, we faced an unprecedented challenge as there was very little snow accumulation,” he said.

Omar reaffirmed Gulmarg’s reputation as India’s winter sports capital and highlighted its pivotal role in promoting skiing. He stressed the need for upgrading Gulmarg’s sports infrastructure, noting that countries like Uzbekistan have developed world-class skiing facilities that now attract international skiers, including those who once visited Gulmarg.

The CM also expressed gratitude for the assurances given by Union Minister Mandaviya to J&K Sports Minister Satish Sharma, thanking the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for any support it could provide.

