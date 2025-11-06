DT
Gulmarg turns into white wonderland after fresh spell of snow

Gulmarg turns into white wonderland after fresh spell of snow

his marks a major snowfall of the season, signalling the onset of winter in the Kashmir Valley

ANI
Baramulla, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
A thick white layer blankets the Gulmarg area after the seasons first snowfall in Baramulla. PTI
The winter wonderland and resort town of Gulmarg, located in the Baramulla district, has been transformed into a breathtaking white wonderland after a fresh spell of snowfall.

The picturesque hill station, known for its lush green meadows and scenic views, is now blanketed in a layer of soft, pristine snow, attracting tourists.

This marks a major snowfall of the season, signalling the onset of winter in the Kashmir Valley.

Known for its snow-capped peaks and scenic landscapes, Gulmarg is one of the popular destinations for winter activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. With winters on board, the region is expected to witness an increase in the tourists’ footfall.

Gulmarg’s natural beauty, with its rolling hills and snow-capped mountains, is a treat for the eyes. The region is covered in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall.

The snow-clad mountains, hills, and trees glisten like diamonds, transforming Gulmarg into a magical winter wonderland. This area is a popular spot for photography and nature walks.

The snow-capped trees, rolling hills, and serene atmosphere have created a picturesque landscape that is nothing short of stunning.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature for the day was -2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius for Gulmarg with the prediction of “generally cloudy sky with light rain.” For November 6 and 7, there will be mainly clear sky in the region with the maximum temperature expected to be 13 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to be at 0 degrees Celsius.

On November 8 to 10, the maximum temperature expected in the area is 12 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected at 1 degree Celsius with mainly clear sky.

