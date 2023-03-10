Gun licences of two aides of Amritpal ‘unauthorised’

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 9

Even as the CBI probe is underway into the issuance of J&K gun licences to non-residents on forged documents, two such licences with the aides of ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh in Punjab have put the J&K Police and the administration in a tizzy. A senior police officer, seeking anonymity, said every gun licence issued to any outsider was unauthorised.

After the Punjab Police shared intelligence inputs with the J&K Police, scanning of documents in Kishtwar and Samba districts, from where the licences were reportedly issued over a decade ago, has started.

The police and the administration of both the districts are working day and night to know who issued the licences to the two aides of Amritpal. Sources in the police have informed that the gun licence of Varinder Singh was issued in Kishtwar and that of Talwinder Singh in Samba district.

A senior official in the administration said the two licences were issued in 2013 during the period when lakhs of licences were issued to non-J&K residents reportedly in violation of norms.

A police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “No gun licence, issued to any outsider, is legal. The J&K Police will share the details with their Punjab counterparts as the Union Home Ministry is keeping an eye on the matter.”

A few days ago, radical leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed into a police station in Ajnala of Amritsar district brandishing weapons to oppose the arrest of one of his aides in connection with an abduction case.

The CBI has in the past conducted raids at the residences of many bureaucrats, including former deputy commissioners, in connection with the gun licence scam wherein nearly 2.80 lakh licences were issued to non-residents from 2012 to 2016. The CBI had registered two cases in May 2018.

After conducting raids in October 2021, the CBI had stated that the role of certain gun dealers had emerged. “In connivance with the public servants, including the then district magistrates (DMs) and ADMs, etc., gun dealers had issued illegal arms licences to ineligible persons,” the agency had claimed. The CBI is still investigating the case.

CBI probe underway