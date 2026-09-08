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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Gunshots heard in Poonch forests amid ongoing search operation

Gunshots heard in Poonch forests amid ongoing search operation

Firing reported from the Doba Gali area of Mehrote, which falls under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Firing was heard in a forest area of Poonch district during a search operation launched by security forces following reports of suspected movement in the region.

The firing was reported from the Doba Gali area of Mehrote, which falls under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station.

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An official said the joint search operation was launched on September 2 after intelligence inputs about suspicious movement in the area. Personnel of the 16 Rashtriya Rifles and 37 Rashtriya Rifles, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police, are participating in the operation.

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However, it was not immediately clear whether there was an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces or whether the forces resorted to precautionary firing, a practice often adopted during operations in dense forest terrain.

The search operation was continuing till the filing of the report.

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