Home / Jammu & Kashmir / 'Had a Muslim leader touched veil of a Hindu woman…': Omar Abdullah on hijab controversy

‘Had a Muslim leader touched veil of a Hindu woman…’: Omar Abdullah on hijab controversy

Omar Abdullah says Nitish Kumar should apologise to woman doctor

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:26 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Omar Abdullah. File photo
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday demanded an apology from his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for pulling down a woman doctor's veil, while simultaneously accusing the BJP of maintaining "double standards" based on the religious identity of the victim.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th Edition of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) "Role Model" series, Abdullah expressed shock over the incident, which occurred on Monday in Patna during an appointment letter distribution ceremony.

The incident gained national attention after a video showed Nitish Kumar publicly removing the 'naqab' (veil) of a young Muslim doctor while questioning her choice of attire.

Abdullah questioned the necessity of the act and said "why did Nitish feel the need to touch the woman's clothes? I would not do such a thing. He should realise his mistake and apologise to her."

Responding to Union Minister Giriraj Singh's defence of the Bihar chief minister, Abdullah claimed the reaction would have been far more explosive if the roles were reversed.

"One cannot expect anything different from the BJP. If a Muslim leader had touched the veil of a Hindu woman in Haryana or Rajasthan, what a hue and cry there would have been. It would have been a disaster," Abdullah said.

"But because this doctor was a Muslim, the BJP's reaction is different."

He urged Kumar to persuade the doctor to join government service, as she has reportedly refused to accept her appointment letter following the humiliation.

