Handicrafts Dept trains 20 women in carpet weaving at Udhampur centre

The Handicrafts Department has established a carpet-weaving training centre in Christian Colony, Udhampur, where 20 local women are being trained in traditional weaving skills. The initiative aims to preserve the region’s traditional crafts while creating employment and self-employment opportunities for women.

The trainees receive a monthly stipend during the training period and will be awarded diplomas upon successful completion of the course. The department also offers financial assistance and sponsorship to trainees interested in setting up their own enterprises.

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Speaking to media, Udhampur Assistant Handicraft Training Officer Sonam said the department is committed to keeping traditional crafts alive through continuous training and promotion. “Our centre works to preserve traditional crafts by teaching carpet weaving and mat making. We continue practising, teaching and promoting these skills wherever our centre operates,” she said.

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Sonam added that all trainees are provided a monthly stipend and receive diplomas after completing the course.

“Those who wish to take these skills further can avail themselves of financial support. We sponsor interested trainees and facilitate loans, enabling them to start their own businesses,” she said.

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Meanwhile, women in Budgam district are increasingly securing livelihood opportunities through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) formed under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM).

Members of these groups are engaged in weaving, tailoring, food processing, agriculture-related activities and other small businesses. For many women, SHGs have helped transform skills traditionally practised at home into sustainable sources of income.

The mission provides support in savings, training, skill development and livelihood generation. Women are also given opportunities to market their products through local markets, exhibitions and fairs.

Apart from generating income, SHGs have enabled women to collaborate on production, finance and marketing activities while sharing resources and expertise. Many members say the groups have boosted their confidence and strengthened their role in household financial decision-making.

The increasing participation of women in SHGs is contributing to the growth of rural entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir. With continued access to training, finance, improved packaging, branding and market linkages, such initiatives are expected to create greater economic opportunities for women across the region.