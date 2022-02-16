‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 15

More than 1,000 government schools of Jammu division have created “happiness zones” to provide safe and psychologically comfortable spaces within the school premises where students can talk about their feelings and emotions unhesitatingly and in a confidential manner.

Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director of School Education, Jammu, said students coming to schools after such a long gap might experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness along with a wide range of other emotional and behavioural issues due to Covid situation.

“We need to be prepared to offer them a healthy environment to safeguard them. Happiness of the child is directly linked with academic outcomes. To improve their attention, we have to ensure their mental health and safety,” he said. The zones have been created as per directions of the Ministry of Education. “All schools in Jammu division have been told to provide support to students as per Manodarpan guidelines. Trained counsellors are rendering services in these zones,” read an official statement.

Manodarpan is an initiative of the Ministry of Education which aims at providing psycho-social support and counselling to students for their mental health and well-being during the pandemic period.

BK Singh, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, emphasised creating a stress-free atmosphere in schools. He recently visited a few of such zones and enquired in detail about the counselling services being provided in schools.

Facility in 1,000 Jammu schools

Over 1,000 schools in Jammu have created ‘happiness zones’

Aim is to provide comfortable space to students facing anxiety, other pressures amid pandemic

Counsellors make the children open up about their fears in a friendly, stress-free atmosphere

