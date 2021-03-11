Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of absconding terrorists hoist Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Army had invited the families to hoist Tricolour in a Doda unit on Republic Day this year that motivated them to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, says an Army officer

The Tricolour was hoisted by family members of at least four such terrorists who as per Military Intelligence are either now based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) or absconding elsewhere but are still involved in operating a terror network. Tribune photo

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, August 12

Mountainous region of Doda district witnessed a unique kind of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, where family members of the absconding terrorists hoisted the National Flag ahead of the Independence Day.

The Tricolour was hoisted by family members of at least four such terrorists who as per Military Intelligence are either now based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) or absconding elsewhere but are still involved in operating a terror network.

However, the families of these terrorists also appealed to them to return and surrender before the security forces. Family members, including brothers of these terrorists, hoisted the Tricolor at their homes.

Najab Din, brother of terrorist Nazir Gujjar, alias Abu Manzil, who is absconding since 2004 but still active, said that the Tricolour was hoisted at his home not due to any pressure but due to their patriotism. “My brother picked up arms as he was misguided by some miscreants and crossed over to the other side of the border. Nazir is still being used by those elements. But if the government wants him to return and surrender, we will appeal to him to do so,” said Din.

“We are not sure whether he (Gujjar) is wrong or not, but I believe in the government and hope that he will be allowed to return. Our family faced severe poverty as I was not able to complete the education due to a social stigma after my brother went away,” said Din.

Several youths from Doda and Kishtwar district of Jammu division had gone to Pakistan to get training. Many of them never returned, and most of those who came back were shot dead in encounters or surrendered.

Taseen Malik, brother of another ultra Salim Malik who was only 15 years old when he went to Pakistan for arms training, said that this August 15 is different as several homes in the area are hoisting the Tricolour. “Lamhon ne khata ki, sadiyo ne saza paayi,” said Taseen.

“We are trying even now that if the government agrees, we will convince him to return. There is no doubt that he chose the wrong path. I am sure that he must be repenting in Pakistan. It is through media reports and local intelligence agencies who tell us that he is still in Pakistan,” said Taseem.

An Army officer based in a unit in Doda said that under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, families of terrorists who have fled to PoK and elsewhere expressed their desire to hoist the National Flag.

“These families have severely been hit due to militancy which is evident by the state they live in now. Their children got brainwashed and ran away to Pakistan during their adulthood and are being used by Pakistani agencies to actively work to revive terrorism in this region,” said the officer who did not want to be named. He further informed that the Army had invited the families to hoist the Tricolour in a Doda unit on the Republic Day this year that motivated them to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The other two absconding terrorists whose family members hoisted the National Flag are Shabbir Ahmad, absconding since 2001, and Abdul Hai of Hizbul Mujahideen who is actively involved in circulation of hawala money in Jammu and KAshmir as per Military Intelligence.

