DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Hardware, chemical shops under lens in Kashmir after Delhi blast

Hardware, chemical shops under lens in Kashmir after Delhi blast

Srinagar police carry out extensive inspections across all zones of the city

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel patrol the streets in Srinagar. PTI
Advertisement

In the wake of the Delhi blast, police in the Valley have launched comprehensive inspections of hardware shops, according to official statements.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said that as part of heightened security protocols, Srinagar police carried out extensive inspections of hardware shops across all zones of the city — covering the jurisdictions of Police Stations Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Shaheeganj, Chanapora, Rajbagh, RM Bagh, Saddar, Qamarwari, Zadibal, Hazratbal, Soura, Harwan, Karannagar and others.

Advertisement

“The inspection drive was aimed at ensuring that no hardware items or materials are misused for unlawful activities and all dealers are adhering to mandatory safety and documentation guidelines,” he said.

Advertisement

Police said that during the inspections, teams verified the proper maintenance of stock and sale records; identity verification procedures for bulk purchasers; secure storage of materials that could have security implications; and the validity of licences and compliance with regulatory norms.

According to the police, hardware shop owners were briefed about the increased security measures and urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious purchases immediately and maintain transparency in all transactions.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added, “Srinagar police reassure the public that such inspection drives will continue as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and prevent any untoward incidents.”

Police in South Kashmir’s Anantnag also conducted an inspection drive to prevent the misuse of agricultural chemicals and ensure strict compliance with safety regulations at chemical, fertiliser and hardware shops.

“The checking focused on verifying stock records, sale registers, licences, storage practices and overall adherence to safety protocols to curb any illegal diversion or misuse of regulated materials,” the police said.

Following the Delhi blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive inspection drive across the Union Territory. The crackdown includes fertiliser and chemical shops as well as car dealerships to prevent the misuse of regulated materials.

Police officials said that extensive inspections were underway to ensure that no sensitive or regulated materials are diverted for unlawful activities.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts