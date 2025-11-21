Hardware, chemical shops under lens in Kashmir after Delhi blast

In the wake of the Delhi blast, police in the Valley have launched comprehensive inspections of hardware shops, according to official statements.

A spokesperson said that as part of heightened security protocols, Srinagar police carried out extensive inspections of hardware shops across all zones of the city — covering the jurisdictions of Police Stations Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Shaheeganj, Chanapora, Rajbagh, RM Bagh, Saddar, Qamarwari, Zadibal, Hazratbal, Soura, Harwan, Karannagar and others.

“The inspection drive was aimed at ensuring that no hardware items or materials are misused for unlawful activities and all dealers are adhering to mandatory safety and documentation guidelines,” he said.

Police said that during the inspections, teams verified the proper maintenance of stock and sale records; identity verification procedures for bulk purchasers; secure storage of materials that could have security implications; and the validity of licences and compliance with regulatory norms.

According to the police, hardware shop owners were briefed about the increased security measures and urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious purchases immediately and maintain transparency in all transactions.

The spokesperson added, “Srinagar police reassure the public that such inspection drives will continue as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and prevent any untoward incidents.”

Police in South Kashmir’s Anantnag also conducted an inspection drive to prevent the misuse of agricultural chemicals and ensure strict compliance with safety regulations at chemical, fertiliser and hardware shops.

“The checking focused on verifying stock records, sale registers, licences, storage practices and overall adherence to safety protocols to curb any illegal diversion or misuse of regulated materials,” the police said.

Following the Delhi blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive inspection drive across the Union Territory. The crackdown includes fertiliser and chemical shops as well as car dealerships to prevent the misuse of regulated materials.

Police officials said that extensive inspections were underway to ensure that no sensitive or regulated materials are diverted for unlawful activities.