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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Haryana assures action over stone throwing attack on J-K-bound bus: Omar

Haryana assures action over stone throwing attack on J-K-bound bus: Omar

Stones, bricks were hurled at a sleeper bus bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number near Kurukshetra, injuring an elderly passenger

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:26 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had urged his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini to take action against those responsible. PTI file
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said his office had taken up with the Haryana government the stone throwing incident involving a Jammu and Kashmir-bound sleeper bus near Kurukshetra, in which an elderly passenger was injured.

Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

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"The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation," he said in a post on his official X handle.

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According to a post on X, stones and bricks were hurled at a sleeper bus bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number near Kurukshetra, injuring an elderly passenger.

In an earlier post on his personal X handle, Abdullah had urged his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini to take action against those responsible.

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"This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government led by @NayabSainiBJP ji and @police_haryana catch the culprits and take action to ensure these things don't happen again," he had said.

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar termed the incident a hate crime.

"Stones and bricks pelted on Kashmir bus, on Delhi to Srinagar route, near Kurukshetra Haryana in an alleged hate crime. One elderly Kashmiri man injured in the attack, families left helpless and terrified," Dar posted on X.

He condemned what he called "the murderous attack on innocent people" and demanded action against the perpetrators.

An X user also posted a video showing damage to the luxury sleeper bus operated by Star World Ventures.

"A luxury sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Srinagar was attacked with stones near Kurukshetra, Haryana. The video shows extensive damage to the Star World Ventures bus; shattered windows, broken tail lights and a bent license plate," the user said.

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