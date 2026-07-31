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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Haven’t got MHA’s draft outlining legislative body: Ladakh activist

Haven’t got MHA’s draft outlining legislative body: Ladakh activist

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A security official stands guard in Drass district, Ladakh. File
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The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Thursday stated that the leaders of Ladakh who are in talks with the Centre for safeguards for the UT have not received any official communication regarding the promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body. That is leading to growing uncertainty and concern among the locals.

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Sajjad Kargili, co-chairman of the KDA, said in a post on X that the understanding reached between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the KDA, as reflected in the minutes of the meeting, has yet to see any meaningful progress on the ground.

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LAB and KDA are fighting for constitutional and administrative safeguards for the people of Ladakh. The last formal talks between these groups and MHA took place on May 22 in New Delhi in which they reportedly reached an “in-principle” understanding with the Centre on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

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“We are still awaiting the MHA’s promised draft outlining the proposed structure of the elected UT-level legislative body for Ladakh, along with the constitutional and administrative safeguards (under 371 A-J) that were discussed,” Kargili stated in the post.

He said that no concrete steps or official communication have been forthcoming, leading to growing uncertainty and concern among the people of Ladakh.

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“We sincerely hope that this matter is resolved very soon through constructive dialogue. A timely and positive response from the government would not only honour the commitments made during the talks but also help avoid the need for another phase of peaceful protests. Dialogue, mutual trust and political will remain the best path to addressing the legitimate aspirations of the people of Ladakh,” he said.

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