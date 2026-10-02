Hawala funding: Court orders framing of charges against Yasin Malik, six others

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed framing of money laundering charges against jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and six others in a case relating to alleged funds received from Pakistan through hawala channels.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court, in an order passed on September 9, said there was a “prima facie strong suspicion” against the accused and directed framing of charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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The accused are Malik, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Naval Kishore Kapoor, M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd and Masarat Alam Bhat.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the accused received funds from Pakistani establishments and used those to further a secessionist agenda and carry out subversive activities.

The charges were scheduled to be formally framed on September 30. However, the accused could not be produced before the court physically due to security concerns. The court directed the ED to have the charges signed by the accused at the respective jails where they are lodged.

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The matter will now come up for further proceedings on October 30.

The ED case stems from an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. The NIA case invoked several offences, including criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.