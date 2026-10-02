DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Hawala funding: Court orders framing of charges against Yasin Malik, six others

Hawala funding: Court orders framing of charges against Yasin Malik, six others

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yasin Malik. File
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed framing of money laundering charges against jailed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and six others in a case relating to alleged funds received from Pakistan through hawala channels.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma of the Patiala House Court, in an order passed on September 9, said there was a “prima facie strong suspicion” against the accused and directed framing of charges under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

The accused are Malik, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Naval Kishore Kapoor, M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd and Masarat Alam Bhat.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the accused received funds from Pakistani establishments and used those to further a secessionist agenda and carry out subversive activities.

The charges were scheduled to be formally framed on September 30. However, the accused could not be produced before the court physically due to security concerns. The court directed the ED to have the charges signed by the accused at the respective jails where they are lodged.

Advertisement

The matter will now come up for further proceedings on October 30.

The ED case stems from an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. The NIA case invoked several offences, including criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts