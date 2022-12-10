HC allows JKSSB to go ahead with recruitment

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 9

A day after a Single Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh cancelled the process of recruitment of sub-inspectors (Home Department) and junior engineers (Jal Shakti), a Division Bench stayed the ruling on Friday.

The Division Bench of the court, comprising Justice Vinod Chaterji and Justice Sindhu Sharma, allowed the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to proceed with the recruitment process.

Single Bench had stalled the process On Thursday, a Single Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh had cancelled the process of recruitment of sub-inspectors (Home Department) and junior engineers (Jal Shakti).

The Bench had also ordered inquiry into the conduct of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board over ‘irregularities’.

“Appellant (JKSSB) shall proceed with the selection process of junior engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and sub-inspector (Home Department). However, result of the same shall await further orders from this Court,” the Division Bench stated in an order.

After cancelling the process for recruitment for JE and SI on Thursday, the single bench headed by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal had also directed the government to constitute a committee to inquire into the conduct of the J&K Services Selection Board.