HC quashes detention orders issued under PSA

Srinagar, April 20

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has quashed a series of detention orders under the Public Safety Act, including the one against journalist Fahad Shah, stating that the detaining authority did not apply its mind. In one of the cases pertaining to the detention of Srinagar resident Peerzada Mohammed Waseem, the court came down heavily on the district administration for stating in the dossier that the accused had indulged in rioting and stone pelting in 2020 whereas he had been in jail since 2017.

How can a detenue already in jail and facing trial participate in rioting and stone pelting during that intervening period? the judge asked. This clearly proves that the detaining authority has passed the order without application of mind, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal mentioned in his order.

Quashing another PSA order pertaining to Amir Ali Bhat, the judge said, “It can safely be concluded... that the failure on the part of the detaining authority to supply the material relied upon at the time of passing the detention order against the detenue renders the detention order illegal and unsustainable in the eye of law.”

In the case of Peerzada Shah Fahad, alias Fahad Shah, the judge said that on careful analysis of the record, it was evident that the dossier had not been provided to the detenue. “It is one of the main lacunae in the detention,” the court stated.

Perusal of the detention record further reveals that the person who executed the document has not sworn in affidavit on that behalf and as such, the procedural requirement as envisaged under law has not been followed by the respondents, the judge said while quashing the order.

The court also cancelled the PSA order of Naseer Ahmad Dar on similar grounds. The judge, while passing these five orders separately on April 17, asked the authorities to release them forthwith in case they were not required in any other case. — PTI

Points out Lacunae