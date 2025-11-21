DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / HC to hear detained AAP MLA’s plea on December 4

HC to hear detained AAP MLA’s plea on December 4

Malik was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act on September 8

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik. File
Advertisement

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has listed a plea filed by detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik for final consideration on December 4 after hearing the arguments, a member of MLA’s legal counsel said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Malik, who is the AAP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in the Kathua jail. On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention and claiming Rs 5 crore as compensation.

Advertisement

“Case came up in the court of Justice Yousef Wani of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Jammu on Thursday. During arguments, senior advocate Rahul Panth argued strongly that the grounds of detention are illegal. He detailed the case vociferously in all aspects. Arguments continued for over one and a half hours,” AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Salathia said.

Advertisement

After hearing the arguments, Justice Wani adjourned the case and listed the matter for final hearing on December 4, she said.

Salathia is also an advocate and part of the Malik’s legal team that includes senior advocate Rahul Pant, advocates SS Ahmed, M Tariq Mughal and M Zulkarnain Chowdhary, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts