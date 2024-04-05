Health Secy reviews SKIMS functioning

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 4

Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today visited Maternity Hospital, SKIMS, and reviewed its functioning.

He conducted round of the Maternity Hospital and OPD service areas to assess the medical facilities available to the patients. He visited the wards, casualty area, operation theatres and OPD areas of the hospital. He also had a detailed interaction with the staff and patients.

Medical Superintendent, Maternity Hospital & HOD, Gynae & Obstetrics, along with other senior faculty apprised the Secretary of the functioning of hospital, including the current state of infrastructure, availability of essential drugs/ equipment.

The Secretary, while taking stock of various medical facilities, said that the faculty and staff of the hospital should ensure best patient care services and enhance hospital functioning to benefit maximum number of patients.

Dr Abid also visited OPD service areas of SKIMS and conducted round of various patient care facilities. He interacted with doctors on duty, patients and attendants to assess ground situation and availability of patient care facilities in the hospital.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar