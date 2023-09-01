Hearing on Article 370: Infiltration down 90%, Centre tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 31

Emphasising that the overall situation in J&K has improved, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that compared to 2018, terror attacks were down by 45 per cent and infiltration had reduced by 90 per cent while tourism was showing signs of revival.

“In 2018, 52 bandhs were organised; the figure is nil now… Terrorist-initiated instances have reduced by 45.2 per cent. I’m comparing the 2018 situation with the 2023 situation. Infiltration reduced by 90.2 per cent... law and order events… stone-throwing reduced by 97.2 per cent... security personnel’s casualty down by 65.9 per cent. These are factors agencies will take into consideration,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

While responding to the top court’s query regarding holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and restoring its statehood, Mehta said these figures were relevant for the purpose of holding elections there.

“What affected elections the most was stone-throwing and regular calls for bandh and hartals. In 2018, the number of stone-throwing incidents was 1,767. It is nil (now)… not just because of effective policing and security personnel but because of various steps such as gainfully employing the youth. They were misled by secessionist forces,” Mehta said.

Describing tourism as the main industry of J&K, he said in 2022 alone, 1.88 crore tourists visited it and now new industries were also coming up. “These are among the steps taken by the Union Government and these steps can be taken only if it’s a union territory.”

Giving details of investments in J&K, Mehta said, “The central sector scheme investment is Rs 28,400 crore… Investment proposals for other than central schemes are worth Rs 78,000 crore. Till date, the investment made is Rs 2,153 crore.

Maintaining that policing alone could not lead to improvement, he said several other initiatives had also been taken. “This is how we are proceeding to make it a complete state. But I’m unable to give an exact timeline right now about the complete statehood,” Mehta said, emphasising that the UT status was a temporary phase.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal objected to the Centre giving details of developmental projects. “These facts will go into the mind of the court because they’re trying to show how these enormous changes have taken place,” he said.

#Article 370 #Supreme Court