Heatwave conditions prevail in six districts of Jammu

Heatwave conditions prevailed in six districts of Jammu region, with many places recording temperatures above the season's average, officials said on Thursday.

Samba and Jammu city recorded 46.3 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, 5.7 notches above the season's average on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the extreme heat has gripped at least six districts -- Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi -- all reporting temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, while Ramban logged 43.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Kathua, which serves as the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Udhampur registered a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Poonch with 40 degrees. Reasi recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of the intense heatwave conditions, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has deployed water sprayers and tankers to counter the extreme heat.

The initiative is aimed at providing some respite to people on the roads and mitigate the effects of the heat, officials said.