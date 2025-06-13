DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Heatwave conditions prevail in six districts of Jammu

Heatwave conditions prevail in six districts of Jammu

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bears being sprayed with water in their enclosure for relief from the scorching heat at Jambu Zoo. PTI
Advertisement

Heatwave conditions prevailed in six districts of Jammu region, with many places recording temperatures above the season's average, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Samba and Jammu city recorded 46.3 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, 5.7 notches above the season's average on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the extreme heat has gripped at least six districts -- Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Udhampur, and Reasi -- all reporting temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Katra, the base camp for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, while Ramban logged 43.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Kathua, which serves as the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Udhampur registered a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Poonch with 40 degrees. Reasi recorded 41.8 degrees Celsius.

In view of the intense heatwave conditions, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has deployed water sprayers and tankers to counter the extreme heat.

The initiative is aimed at providing some respite to people on the roads and mitigate the effects of the heat, officials said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts