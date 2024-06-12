Heatwave returns to Jammu; temperature settles at 43° C

Jammu, June 11
The isolated heatwave returned to Jammu with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 43 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal during this part of the season, the meteorological department said.
The city, which reeled under heatwave for most part of the last month, got relief on June 7 when the temperature dropped to 37.6 degrees Celsius from the previous days 41.9 degrees Celsius amid intermittent rains and cloud cover.
However, the day temperature once again shot up in Jammu to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday amid prediction of dry weather and return of isolated heatwave from June 11 till June 17.
The night temperature in Jammu, however, was recorded at near normal at 25.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT spokesperson said.
He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
This is stated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijij...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards