Heatwave returns to Jammu; temperature settles at 43° C

PTI

Jammu, June 11

The isolated heatwave returned to Jammu with the maximum temperature in the city settling at 43 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal during this part of the season, the meteorological department said.

The city, which reeled under heatwave for most part of the last month, got relief on June 7 when the temperature dropped to 37.6 degrees Celsius from the previous days 41.9 degrees Celsius amid intermittent rains and cloud cover.

However, the day temperature once again shot up in Jammu to 41.2 degrees Celsius on Monday amid prediction of dry weather and return of isolated heatwave from June 11 till June 17.

The night temperature in Jammu, however, was recorded at near normal at 25.3 degrees Celsius, a MeT spokesperson said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu