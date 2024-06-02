Heatwave to continue in Jammu till June 4

Srinagar, June 1
The weather office said on Saturday that the present heatwave condition is expected to continue in the Jammu division while Kashmir valley will have generally pleasant weather in the next nine days.
An advisory issued by the local MeT department said today that generally dry and hot weather with a heatwave over the plains of Jammu division is expected to continue till June 4. The advisory said that there would be no heatwave over the Valley during the next nine days. Srinagar had 15 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today. Jammu city had 30.1, Katra 28.3, Batote 17.9, Banihal 26.2 and Bhaderwah 12.2 as the minimum today. The maximum temperature was 28 and 43.7 in Srinagar and Jammu, respectively, yesterday.
