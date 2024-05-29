Heatwave to persist in Jammu for next 7 days, MeT issues alert

Jammu, May 28
With the day temperature in the plains of Jammu region touching 44 degrees Celsius, the authorities in the region are on alert and the Health Department has issued advisory to the residents.
The meteorological centre at Srinagar has issued an alert and stated that there would be no respite from the heatwave for the next seven days.
An official of the centre said, “There will be no respite in heatwave/hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during the next seven days.”
He said that there would be slight relief from heatwave during May 30-31 and June 1-2 over most parts of Kashmir division and few hilly areas of Jammu division.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...