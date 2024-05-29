Heatwave to persist in Jammu for next 7 days, MeT issues alert

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 28

With the day temperature in the plains of Jammu region touching 44 degrees Celsius, the authorities in the region are on alert and the Health Department has issued advisory to the residents.

The meteorological centre at Srinagar has issued an alert and stated that there would be no respite from the heatwave for the next seven days.

An official of the centre said, “There will be no respite in heatwave/hot and dry weather conditions over plains of Jammu division during the next seven days.”

He said that there would be slight relief from heatwave during May 30-31 and June 1-2 over most parts of Kashmir division and few hilly areas of Jammu division.

