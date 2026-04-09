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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Heavy rain may lead to flashfloods, landslides

Heavy rain may lead to flashfloods, landslides

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:02 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Fishermen row their boat on the waters of Dal Lake on a rainy day in Srinagar on Wednesday. REUTERS
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The popular tourist resort of Gulmarg and few other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while rain lashed the plains of the valley, the Meteorological Department said.

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According to the Met, erratic weather would continue till April 10.

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Heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flashfloods/landslides at a few vulnerable places and waterlogging in few low-lying areas, it added.

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The higher reaches of the valley including the popular ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Kupwara and Bandipora received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains of the valley were lashed by rain, the weather office said.

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Intermittent light to moderate rain and snow would continue in the higher reaches till Wednesday evening, accompanied with thunder, hail and gusty winds at a few places, the Met said.

Few places in Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rain, while few areas in the higher reaches may witness moderate snow till Thursday morning.

A brief spell of light rain/thundershower is also likely at scattered places on Thursday and Friday, it added.

While the weather would remain generally dry from April 11 to April 16, there is a possibility of brief spell of light rain at a few places towards afternoon and evening hours, the weather office said.

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