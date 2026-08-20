Heavy rain triggers landslide in Jammu; Tawi in spate

Heavy rainfall triggered land subsidence and a landslide in separate incidents across Jammu on Wednesday, causing panic among residents.

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The region witnessed heavy rainfall from early morning, causing rivers, including the Tawi, to swell.

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A landslide on a road linking the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway led to a major traffic jam and disruption of vehicular movement. The landslide occurred on the Panjtirthi-Sidhra road, resulting in the temporary closure of the route to facilitate debris clearance. Meanwhile, cracks appeared in several structures in the Bantalab area following an incident of land subsidence. Triggered by the heavy rainfall, the subsidence caused inconvenience to residents in the locality.

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In another incident, the roof of an old house in Ward No. 2 of Julaka Mohalla in Jammu city collapsed. The structure was unable to withstand the rain due to its deteriorated condition. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has forecast generally hot and humid weather, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at scattered to many places between August 19 and 22. The weather department has also predicted intense to heavy showers in a few districts during the early morning and afternoon hours over the period.

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From August 23 to 27, the weather is expected to remain generally hot and humid, with brief spells of rain at scattered places.