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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Jammu; waterlogging, landslides hit several areas

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Jammu; waterlogging, landslides hit several areas

Commuters were advised to exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable stretches amid concerns over unstable slopes and slippery road conditions

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:10 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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An earthmover clears a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall to restore vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, in Nagrota, near Jammu, on Sunday. PTI
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Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in several parts of Jammu on Sunday, inundating roads and residential areas, damaging vehicles and triggering landslides at multiple locations, officials said.

A 27-year-old woman was reported missing from the Raipur Domana area after allegedly being swept away by flash floods while crossing a road with her husband, a resident said.

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"The woman and her husband were crossing the road when they were swept away by flash floods. The man was saved but the woman remained untraced," he said.

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Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the area and launched efforts to locate the missing woman, officials said.

Heavy rainfall lashed Jammu from around 8.30 am and continued for over three hours, leaving several major roads waterlogged and disrupting traffic movement. Rainwater also entered houses and shops in several localities across the city.

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Panjtirthi, Nagrota, Roop Nagar, Dogra Chowk, Durga Nagar, Shakti Nagar and Raipur Domana were among the areas severely affected by the downpour, the officials said.

Residents reported damage to cars and two-wheelers due to the heavy rainfall and ensuing waterlogging. Videos shared on social media showed rainwater gushing through narrow lanes, flooding roads and entering residential premises and commercial establishments.

Landslides were reported on the Panjtirthi-Sidrah and Sidrah-Nagrota road stretches, disrupting vehicular movement and triggering traffic congestion, officials said.

Authorities deployed personnel and machinery to clear the debris, with efforts underway to restore traffic movement along the affected stretches, they said.

Commuters were advised to exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable stretches amid concerns over unstable slopes and slippery road conditions, the officials added.

The heavy rainfall once again highlighted the vulnerability of several neighbourhoods to waterlogging. Residents of Durga Nagar, Shakti Nagar and Raipur Domana reported rainwater entering their houses and shops, raising concerns over damage to belongings, disruption to daily activities and the safety of people living in low-lying areas.

"The rainwater started flowing through the lanes with considerable force, and it became difficult to move around. Water entered residential areas, leaving people worried about their homes and belongings," Vijay Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, said.

Another resident, Sohan Singh of Domana, said waterlogging had made movement difficult and the situation deteriorated rapidly.

"Within a short time, the roads were filled with water. People were trying to protect their belongings while also ensuring that their families remained safe," he said.

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