Heavy snow disrupts flight operations in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, February 23

The air traffic to and from Kashmir was affected on Wednesday as all 41 flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of heavy snowfall in the Valley, said Kuldeep Singh, Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar airport.

The visibility was below 400 metres and the continuous snowfall made the operations impossible, he added.

Meanwhile, the J&K administration said all the essential services affected by heavy snowfall, including electricity and roads, were being restored on war footing for the convenience of general public.

Plains of South Kashmir received two to three feet of snow, while Central Kashmir received one to 1.5 feet of snow and North Kashmir six inches to one foot. Besides, hilly areas received two-to-four-feet snow which affected normal life and services.

“All the essential services are being restored on war footing in Kashmir valley following heavy snowfall since Tuesday, “ Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole said.

He also appealed to people to keep patience and support the administration to restore affected services. —