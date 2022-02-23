Heavy snow throws life out of gear in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, February 23

Life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Wednesday as most areas of the valley received snow - the season's first heavy fall in the plains - disrupting flight and railway operations and leading to the closure of the vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway, officials here said.

Most areas of the valley received moderate to heavy snow which started in the night and was going on when the reports last came in, they said.

The areas in the higher reaches of the Union Territory received very heavy snow - around two feet or more, they said.

The officials said Srinagar - the summer capital of the union territory - recorded about eight inches of snow till Wednesday morning.

The authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the snow off the roads, many of which, such as those leading to hospitals and other vital installations, are being cleared on priority, the officials said.

The bad weather affected the flight operations to and from the Kashmir valley.

At least six flights at the Srinagar airport had been cancelled, and the rest delayed, the officials said.

The visibility at the airport dropped below 400 metres and the continuous snow was hampering the snow clearance operations, they said.

Train service between Baramulla and Banihal was suspended on Wednesday morning due to the accumulation of snow on the railway tracks, the officials said.

The 300-km Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed as besides snow, it received heavy rain resulting in shooting stones at a few places, they said.

Traffic was barred on either side of the highway, the officials added.

