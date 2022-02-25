Heavy snowfall in Kishtwar, six go missing

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 24

The authorities have launched a search and rescue operation to find six persons, who went missing yesterday while travelling from Anantnag to Kishtwar district on foot. It is believed that they might have lost their way due to heavy snowfall in the region.

The six persons from Warwan went on foot from Anantnag via Margan Top

A three-pronged rescue mission gas been launched to trace them.

The administration has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Army to help in the search operation. The IAF can be deployed once the weather clears. Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers were helping the local teams of the administration in the search operation.

A delegation of Kishtwar locals met Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, who assured them of every possible help from the administration.

The missing persons have been identified as Ajaz Ahmed Koka, Mohd Akbar Koka, Ghulam Nabi, Gulzar Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Idrees Ahmed, all residents of Warwan in Kishtwar. —