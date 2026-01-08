DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Height of bigotry’: Iltija slams celebrations in Jammu over closure of Vaishno Devi medical college

'Height of bigotry': Iltija slams celebrations in Jammu over closure of Vaishno Devi medical college

‘Alvida Logic, Vikas aur Taraqee,’ writes Mufti on X

article_Author
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:22 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Iltija Mufti. File photo
PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday termed the celebrations in Jammu over the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Reasi “heights of bigotry”.

“Heights of bigotry is Jammu celebrating the closure of a medical college only because it paved opportunities for Muslim students,” Mufti said in a post on X.

The PDP leader was reacting to the celebrations in the Jammu region after the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of recognition granted to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence for “non-compliance with minimum standards”.

Mufti, who is the daughter of PDP chief and former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, compared the celebrations to those in Ladakh after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“Just like Ladakh in 2019, Jammu too is cutting its nose to spite its face - OUR collective face and future. Alvida Logic, Vikas aur Taraqee,” she said.

The MARB has said that all students admitted to the college during counselling for the 2025-26 academic year would be accommodated in the other medical institutions in J-K as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the UT administration.

The order followed an agitation by the Sangharsh Samiti, a recently-formed conglomerate of right-wing outfits backed by the BJP, demanding cancellation of admissions to the medical college and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

