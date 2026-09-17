Helipad, waiting lounge to come up in Poonch’s Qasab village

A helipad and waiting lounge will be built at Qasab village in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, with Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana laying the foundation stone for the project on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said.

Approved by the Omar Abdullah-led government and taken up under the UT CAPEX, the project entails an estimated cost of over Rs 3.35 crore and is aimed at strengthening connectivity and emergency response infrastructure in the remote border area, he said.

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Rana, who also holds the portfolios of Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs, described the project as a long-pending demand of the people of Mendhar and said it reflected the government’s commitment to accelerating development in backward, border and remote rural areas.

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The proposed facility would provide a vital alternative mode of connectivity and prove particularly beneficial during medical emergencies, natural calamities and other situations requiring rapid movement of people and essential services, he said.

The minister emphasised that improved connectivity is essential not only for facilitating access to healthcare and emergency services but also for promoting economic activity, tourism and the overall socio-economic development of the region.

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He said sustained investment in infrastructure would help bridge developmental gaps and create better opportunities for the people living in these regions.

Highlighting the immense tourism potential of the area, the minister announced the development of a state-of-the-art ‘Tribal Tourism Village’ at Bhera Qasab.

He said the proposed tourism village, to be developed near the helipad site, would showcase the rich tribal heritage, culture, traditions, handicrafts, cuisine and lifestyle of the region.

The project is also aimed at promoting tourism and creating sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities for the local population, the minister said.