Hepatitis A claims 2 lives in Anantnag

PTI

Srinagar, December 11

Two people died of Hepatitis A while four others are undergoing treatment in Anantnag, officials said on Sunday. The six cases were detected in Turka Tachloo village. Officials said random sampling had been undertaken in the area. As many as 131 samples were taken out of which 84 were found negative, while others are being processed.

Director of Health Services (Kashmir) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather visited the area on Saturday along with a team of doctors. Water samples have also been taken and are being analysed.