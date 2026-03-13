DT
Heroin worth Rs 12 crore dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Jammu

Heroin worth Rs 12 crore dropped by Pakistani drone seized in Jammu

he recovery site is located just a few kilometres from the India–Pakistan International Border

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police and BSF teams at the recovery site in Jammu. ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered a huge quantity of high-grade narcotics worth around Rs 12 crore from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village in the jurisdiction of Bishnah area of Jammu district.
According to a police statement issued on Thursday, the consignment is suspected to have been dropped by a drone. The recovery site is located just a few kilometres from the India–Pakistan International Border.

Police said that acting on specific inputs about a suspicious object lying in agricultural fields, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by the Jammu Police and the 101 Battalion of the BSF on Wednesday evening in the outskirts of Bahadurpur village.

During the search operation, security personnel recovered a bag fitted with a rope and hook, containing several small packets suspected to be heroin.

“The area is close to the International Border and it is suspected that the consignment was dropped by a drone from Pakistan into Indian territory,” the statement said.

According to the police, each packet contained a heroin-like substance. A recovery memo has been prepared and the seized packets are estimated to contain around 2 kg of heroin, with an approximate value of Rs 12 crore in the international market.

In this connection, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Bishnah Police Station and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

Officials added that further investigation is underway to determine the exact source and intended destination of the contraband.

“Police are thoroughly examining both backward and forward linkages in the case and more breakthroughs are expected,” the statement said.

The police also urged citizens, particularly those living near the International Border, to share any information related to illegal drug activities in their localities.

