HIAL maternity benefits case: Leh court to pass orders tomorrow

The Labour Court in Leh is scheduled to pass the final orders on Saturday in a case involving allegations of non-payment of statutory maternity benefits and unfair treatment of a former employee by activist Sonam Wangchuk-founded Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL).

The case, filed on June 27 by Amina Khatoon, who joined HIAL in 2023, concerns the alleged withholding of 26 weeks of her statutory maternity benefits, deactivation of her official email account and removal from workplace communication groups shortly after she gave birth in 2024. She has also alleged that the institute withheld her experience certificate, adversely affecting her subsequent employment prospects.

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After registration of the case, the first notice was issued to Wangchuk’s wife and HIAL chief executive officer (CEO) Gitanjali Angmo. Subsequently, after receiving no response, notices were issued by the Labour Court to the two on July 2, August 13 and August 28. The final notice was issued on September 8, sources in the Labour Court said.

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Despite multiple hearings scheduled on June 29, July 7 and 13 and August 17, and notwithstanding the formal serving of the notices, the non-applicants appeared only once on July 13.

“They have failed to attend the remaining proceedings without providing any sufficient cause. The authority has noted that this continuous non-appearance reflects a deliberate non-compliance with the statutory proceedings initiated under the prevailing labour laws.

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“The authority has now granted a last and final opportunity to the non-applicants to appear before the court on September 15. Take Notice that in the event of a failure to appear, the Authority shall proceed with the matter under Section 5 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961,” read the final notice issued by the court, adding that non-applicant no. 1 (Angmo) was strictly directed to attend the proceedings without fail.

A continuous failure to comply would result in the initiation of permissible coercive legal action, entirely at the non-applicant’s own risk as to costs and legal consequences, the notice said.

However, in complete disregard of the final notice for appearance on September 15, Angmo refused to appear and record her statement before the court, prompting it to put up the matter for November 7 for final orders.

Khatoon’s complaint was brought before the office of the assistant labour commissioner (ALC), Leh, under Section 15 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, and relevant provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019. The proceedings also invoke provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

Khatoon had approached the labour authorities seeking directions for the release of her pending maternity benefits and resolution of the disputed employment-related issues after months of allegedly unsuccessful follow-ups with the institute’s management and its founder.