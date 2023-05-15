Hideout busted in Valley, ultras manage to escape

PTI

Srinagar, May 14

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout after a brief exchange of gunfire with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the police said.

The items found in the terrorists’ hideout in Anantnag. ANI

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Andan in the district’s Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists, a police officer said.

The officer said the militants opened fire on the security forces and a gunfight ensued. The terrorists managed to escape. In a subsequent search, blankets and other items were found in a “cave-like” hideout, the officer said. There are no reports of casualties on either side, the police added.

Amid the rising terror threat in the wake of the upcoming G20 meeting in the Valley, the security forces have been on a high alert. On Saturday, security men thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Baramulla. They also opened fire at a quadcopter, said to be flown by Pakistan's army men to aid the terrorists, forcing it to retreat. Also an inter-state narco-terror module was busted and its four members members were arrested in Kupwara district on Saturday.