High Court directs EC to allot common symbol to party

PTI

Jammu, October 20

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Friday directed the Election Commission to allot a common symbol for all candidates of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal in four states going to polls in November this year.

Justice Rajesh Sekhri said the interim order shall "be subject to objections and final outcome". The court issued notice to the EC and other respondents seeking their response within four weeks while hearing a petition filed through advocate Ankur Sharma here.

The petitioner IkkJutt Jammu claims to be a registered political party and has contended that it changed its name from IkkJutt Jammu to Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal in line with rules.

#Bharat #Jammu #Ladakh