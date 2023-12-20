High Court issues notice to SHO for detaining ex-MP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 19

A Bench of High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Jammu Wing) comprising Justice Puneet Gupta has issued a notice to SHO of Pir Mitha area, Rashid Choudhary, in a contempt petition filed by a former Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman.

Rehman was detained on October 20 from his residence over a planned solidarity meeting for Gaza residents in Jammu.

Rehman sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the said SHO for his alleged intentional defiance of the judgement dated December 18, 1996, passed by the Supreme Court wherein the court has laid down more than 10 guidelines to be followed by the police personnel while arresting/ detaining a citizen, including preparation of an arrest memo and informing the detainee about the grounds of action.

After hearing advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for Sheikh Abdul Rehman, the court directed SHO, Pir Mitha, Jammu, to file his statement of facts by or before the next date of hearing.

In the contempt petition, the petitioner, who is 91 years of age, has submitted that it was on October 20th, 2023, at about 10.30 pm when he was about to sleep, the SHO along with a contingent of police directed him to get up as he was to be taken to Pir Mitha police station.

Advocate said the petitioner and his family members repeatedly requested the SHO to disclose the grounds of detention and on what basis at late night the petitioner, who is suffering from several ailments and is a senior politician, was being taken to the police station.

The former MP further alleged in the petition that the SHO did not disclose the grounds of detention and he had no option except to obey the orders of the SHO. The petitioner stated that even at the police station requests were made to the SHO to disclose to him or his family members the grounds of his detention but nothing was done.

