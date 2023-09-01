High Court orders Omar Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5L /month to estranged wife

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5 lakh a month as maintenance to his estranged wife Payal Abdullah.

Justice Subramonium Prasad also ordered Omar to pay Rs 60,000 a month each for his two sons’ education. “This court directs the respondent to pay Rs 60,000 per month per son to the petitioner for the purpose of their education. The period of compensation will commence from the date when the children were enrolled in college and shall subsist till their graduation,” the HC ordered. /Agencies

