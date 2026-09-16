High Court quashes PSA detention of Rajouri man over delay in deciding representation

A Bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal observed that the detenu, Basharat Mehmood (26), had submitted a representation through his mother to the government on January 15 this year challenging his detention.

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According to the court, the representation was forwarded by the Home Department to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, J&K, but was rejected only on March 5.

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“The representation came to be rejected only on March 5. Thus, there is a delay of approximately 43 days in consideration and disposal of the representation. Significantly, the respondents have not placed on record any cogent, convincing or satisfactory explanation accounting for this considerable delay,” the court noted.

The court held that the delay deprived the detenu of his statutory and constitutional right to have his representation considered expeditiously.

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“By delaying its decision on the representation, the State Government deprived the detenu of the valuable right flowing from Section 8(1) to have his representation considered with utmost promptitude,” the court observed.

Justice Oswal further said that the delay in disposing of the representation and communicating the decision undermined the procedural safeguards provided to individuals detained under preventive detention laws.

“The delay by the State Government in disposing of the representation and by the Central and State Governments in communicating such rejection strikes at the heart of the procedural rights and guarantees granted to the detenu. Such safeguards are intended to balance the wide powers conferred on the executive under preventive detention laws,” the court said.

Holding that the lapse was sufficient to invalidate the detention, the court ruled: “In view of the foregoing discussion, this Court is of the considered opinion that, on this ground alone, the impugned order of detention cannot be sustained and is therefore liable to be quashed.”