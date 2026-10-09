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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / High Court revives student’s passport to complete MBBS in Iran

High Court revives student’s passport to complete MBBS in Iran

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:45 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has come to the aid of a Kashmir student, directing the authorities to revive her passport for the remaining period required to complete her MBBS course in Iran. A Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, however, observed that the order was being passed in the “peculiar circumstances of the case”.

In her petition, the student, who is pursuing an MBBS course at Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran, stated that she had received show-cause notices in March and May this year, following which her passport was impounded.

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The petitioner submitted that, for the limited purpose of completing her education, the passport needed to be released from impoundment.

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The court noted that a report had been sought from the authorities, which “suggested certain aspersions against the appellant’s father in relation to a case registered in 1997”.

“The report also apprehends that the appellant may join anti-India forces, thereby jeopardising the security and sovereignty of the country,” the order said.

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The court, however, observed that counsel appearing for the respondents “has not been able to pinpoint the reasons for such apprehension”, as the case pertains to 1997 whereas the appellant herself was born in 2005.

Noting that the court has the “highest respect and concern” for the security of the country, it said that, given the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, particularly that the appellant had already completed half of her MBBS course and was required to complete the remaining portion, her passport should be revived for the period needed to complete the course.

“However, if there is any material on record except what has been placed before this Court in the source report, the respondents shall, before revival of the passport, conduct a fresh security audit of the appellant,” the court said.

“The respondents shall also be at liberty to impose such conditions as may be considered necessary on the basis of their expert assessment, and the appellant shall undertake to comply with all such conditions before the passport is revived,” it added.

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