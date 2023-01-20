High Court seeks NIA’s reply on plea of militants challenging life term

PTI

New Delhi, January 19

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday sought response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to a plea by four members of terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), challenging life imprisonment awarded to them in a case related to recruiting and training youths for terror activities. A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued notice on four separate petitions and listed the matter for further hearing in March.

On November 28, 2022, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Sajad Ahmad Khan, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj Ud Din Chopan were awarded life term by a trial court here after they pleaded guilty to the charges. Besides them, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat was also sentenced to life imprisonment and Tanveer Ahmed Ganie got a five-year jail term.

The trial court had held that all the convicts were involved in a conspiracy to wage war against India.