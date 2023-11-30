High-level meeting tomorrow, focus on preparations for LS polls

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 29

Chief electoral officer (CEO) PK Pole has convened a high-level meeting of heads of civil and police districts on December 1.

It aims to comprehensively review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, marking the first virtual high-level assessment by the CEO with senior officials responsible for overall polling-related arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since 2018, with Assembly elections deemed unlikely before the parliamentary polls across the country.

The meeting is expected to delve into critical aspects of the electoral process, including the deployment of staff, security personnel, and other necessities essential for the smooth conduct of polls.

Key agenda items include discussions on the procurement and distribution of electronic voting machines and voter verified paper audit trail devices.

Additionally, the meeting will address the appointment of nodal officers and the training regimen for election staff.

The region comprises five parliamentary seats, namely Jammu-Rajouri, Udhampur-Doda, Srinagar-Budgam, Baramulla-Kupwara, and South Kashmir-Poonch. The National Conference holds three seats, while the BJP holds two.

In tandem with the electoral preparations, reports indicate that the Special Summary Revision of Jammu and Kashmir is in its final stages. The culmination of this revision process is anticipated to result in the publication of the final voter rolls on January 8.

#Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar