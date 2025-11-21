DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / High-level committee to look into Nowgam blast, say J&K Police

High-level committee to look into Nowgam blast, say J&K Police

To be chaired by Principal Secy (Home) and comprises IGP, Kashmir Zone; District Magistrate, Srinagar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Debris of the police station which was damaged after an explosion in Srinagar. REUTERS
Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the explosion inside the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, which killed nine people and left 32 injured.

Advertisement

Both the J&K Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier described the November 14 incident as an “accidental detonation.” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who heads the Union Territory’s Home Department, subsequently ordered a formal investigation.

Advertisement

The administration constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 16, chaired by the Principal Secretary (Home) and comprising the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone; the District Magistrate, Srinagar; and a senior scientist from the CFSL.

Advertisement

Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) have since visited the site and collected samples.

A police spokesperson said that several “conjectures” and misleading claims had been circulating on social media.

Advertisement

“It is clarified that these are conjectures and efforts to mislead the public,” the spokesperson said. “It is reiterated that an accidental explosion occurred on November 14 while experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were collecting samples from a large cache of recovered explosives.”

The explosives had been recovered by the J&K Police from Faridabad in Haryana after it had busted a “white-collar” terror module.

Questions have also been raised about the handling of the explosives. Police Director General Nalin Prabhat had earlier said the material was being managed “with utmost caution owing to its unstable and sensitive nature.”

Political leaders in the Valley have alleged lapses in the chain of handling and demanded accountability for the circumstances that led to the deadly explosion.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts