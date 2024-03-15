Higher reaches of Kashmir get fresh snowfall

Srinagar, March 14
Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while rainfall lashed plains, officials said on Thursday.
They said that higher reaches of Kashmir, including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall during the night.
They said Gurez and other areas in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall. Besides, the upper areas of Srinagar along the Zabarwan Range received light snowfall, the officials added.
The Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley were reportedly lashed by intermittent rainfall throughout the night.
The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather till March 20. Fresh spells of rain/snow are likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir from March 22 to 24.
