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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Higher reaches of Kashmir remain draped in white after fresh overnight snowfall

Higher reaches of Kashmir remain draped in white after fresh overnight snowfall

Widespread rain lashed the region, including Srinagar, during the night and continued till Thursday morning

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 11:47 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A view of a snow-covered area after heavy snowfall, at Machil Sector in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. PTI
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Overnight rain lashed most parts of Kashmir, with some areas in the higher reaches receiving fresh snowfall, as the authorities pressed men and machinery into service to clear the snow from the vital roadways, officials said on Thursday.

Widespread rain lashed the region, including Srinagar, during the night and continued till Thursday morning, as the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the Valley, they said.

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Few areas in the higher reaches received intermittent snowfall for the third consecutive night, as mountains and meadows in the tourist resorts of Sonamarg and the upper areas of Gulmarg remained draped in white, the officials said.

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The snow also led to the closure of a few vital roads, including the Mughal Road – the alternate road link connecting the Valley with the Jammu region.

The authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the roads, where traffic movement would be allowed once the snow-filled stretches are cleared.

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The wet spell over the past three days has brought down the mercury in Kashmir, with the day temperature hovering nearly 3-9 degrees Celsius below normal, and the minimum 1-3 degrees Celsius lower, the officials said.

The meteorological department said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow in the higher reaches, at many places along with thunder/gusty winds and hailstorms at isolated places till Thursday.

The weather will generally remain dry with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places on October 16, followed by generally dry weather till October 24, it said.

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