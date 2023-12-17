Higher reaches of Kashmir witness snowfall

Srinagar, December 16
A few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains on Saturday, officials said. A feeble western disturbance hit J&K on Saturday afternoon, they said, adding that a few areas in the higher reaches of the valley experienced light to moderate snowfall under its influence.
The ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded around six inches of fresh snowfall. Snowfall was also witnessed in the Sonamarg tourist resort and on the Zojila axis. Officials said a weak western disturbance was likely to bring light rain or snow across the UT over the next two days. On Friday night, Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of -1.3° Celsius, slightly higher than the previous night’s -3.5° Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of -5.1°C.
(With PTI inputs)
