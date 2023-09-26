Highlight party’s works, Shah, Nadda tell BJP leaders in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 25

Two high-level meetings, one chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the other by party chief JP Nadda, with top BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were held in which preparations for the Lok Sabha polls among other issues were discussed in New Delhi on Monday. UT party chief Ravinder Raina, former Deputy CMs Kevinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh, senior leader Devender Singh Rana among others from J&K were present in the meeting.

Shah as well as Nadda took feedback from the party leaders for the Lok Sabha polls next year and asked them to take the achievements of the party to the people. It has been learnt that discussions about the urban local bodies, likely to take place in October-November, were also held.

“Party leaders were asked to start preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and tell the locals about the achievements of the Central Government. How abrogation of Article 370 has helped in taking development to the nook and corner of J&K was also discussed,” said a party leader.

