Himalayan ecosystem conservation demands collective action: Jitendra

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said preserving the Himalayas and its fragile ecosystem is a national responsibility, stressing that every citizen has a role in protecting the country’s vital natural resource.

He was addressing a special session of the 13th All India Sustainable Mountain Development Summit at the Shalimar Convention Centre of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K). The three-day summit, being held from October 12 to 14 under the theme “Contouring Sustainable Himalayan Landscapes for Inclusive Viksit Bharat,” is jointly organised by SKUAST-K and the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI).

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The summit is focusing on sustainable mountain development and the draft Jammu and Kashmir Sustainable Mountain Development Policy 2026. Among those present were Secretary, Science and Technology, Babila Rakwal, SKUAST-K Vice-Chancellor Prof Nazir A Ganai, and representatives from academia and mountain development institutions.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh said the Himalayas are critical to India’s ecological security, supporting springs, glaciers, river systems and other water resources while sustaining tourism, agriculture and livelihoods across the region. Protecting the mountain ecosystem, he said, is essential for environmental security as well as inclusive economic growth.

He emphasised the need to strike a balance between development aspirations and ecological conservation, warning that unauthorised construction and unregulated human activities can heighten risks in environmentally sensitive mountain areas. Ecological safeguards, he said, must remain an integral part of development planning, supported by greater public awareness and responsible conduct.

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Highlighting ongoing scientific efforts, the Minister referred to the Department of Science and Technology’s work under the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, a component of the National Action Plan on Climate Change. He said the Ministry has identified centres at the University of Kashmir, Sikkim University and Tezpur University to strengthen research on climate change and Himalayan ecology, while supporting capacity-building initiatives across the Indian Himalayan Region.

Dr Singh also highlighted glacier monitoring and field research being undertaken since 2015 by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Ladakh and the Doda region. The studies include the deployment of automatic weather stations and seismometers, along with research on landslides and seismic activity. He noted that efforts are also underway to build expertise in glaciology in Kashmir.

Referring to advances in weather forecasting infrastructure, the Minister said India’s weather radar network has expanded from 16 radars in 2014 to 50 at present, with another 50 planned under Mission Mausam. Such infrastructure, he said, strengthens weather monitoring and disaster preparedness, particularly in regions vulnerable to extreme weather events.

He also spoke about a pilot study launched by the Wadia Institute in 10 villages of Jammu and Kashmir, saying its findings could help shape locally appropriate interventions and guide future policy measures. Dr Singh urged policymakers to examine the draft Jammu and Kashmir Sustainable Mountain Development Policy in light of these findings.